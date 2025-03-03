He MWC 2025either Mobile World Congress From Barcelona, ​​officially debuts today, March 3, but the first ads came as is tradition during the weekend of rich presenter. La Fira Gran Via will open its doors until next Thursday, March 6, and will host about 2,700 exhibitors around the world to publicize all the News of the smartphones. The stands of more or less known brands will also include Tabletsaccessories of all forms, prices and functionalities, as well as Wearable and many ads on the side of the softwarewith Artificial intelligence as the announced protagonist.

It can be easy to get lost in the MATIGNUM of presentations of the MWC 2025, so Wired is present at the fair one more year with their correspondents, which will collect the most important novelties and the Gadgets more curious. So here you have a Gallery constantly updated With the products that you cannot miss.