He Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC)the most important technological event of the year, is held from Monday 3 to Thursday, March 6 and, as always, will take place at the Fira Gran Vía de L’Hospitalet in Llobregat, Barcelona. This world fair, considered the largest in its category, will be the scenario where the last ones will be revealed Innovations in mobile technology and intelligent gadgets worldwide.

This event, which attracts thousands of professionals, is expected to exceed 101,000 attendees registered in 2024, with the participation of More than 2,600 exhibitors and 1,200 speakers of all the world. The main brand telephone brands such as Google, Samsung, Oppo, Nokia, Motorola, Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor and Realme will reveal their new models and advances in smartphones latest generation.

In addition to mobile phones, electric cars and the Intelligent technologies They will play a crucial role in the MWC 2025. Attendees can also know the latest innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Autonomous Robots and other disruptive technologies that will mark the future of the industry in the coming times.

Mobile World Congress 2025, live