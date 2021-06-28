On a date outside the usual calendar, this Monday opens its doors on Mobile World Congress (MWC 2021) in Barcelona, an event that is held again after more than two years by Covid-19 and that this year will have many changes compared to its usual format.

The date of celebration is precisely one of the biggest changes. Since its first edition 2006, the tech event had been held in late February, and occasionally in early March.

. Only for this occasion, The event will take place from June 28 to July 1, at its usual venue, the Gran Vía de L’Hospitalet de Llobregat fairgrounds (Barcelona).

The event shows again the latest mobile technologies on mobile news, progress in the implementation of 5G networks and connected cars, despite the fact that more than a dozen multinationals have canceled their physical assistance.

A device that creates holograms in high resolution, among the attractions of the fair. EFE Forum.

The dominant themes will be innovation and leadership, with specific aspects such as ‘blockchain roaming’ for the control and ownership of information. There will be reports focusing on gender equality in industry, the mobile economy, climate, and artificial intelligence..

In addition to having fewer companies than in other years, there will be about 300 face-to-face exhibitors, the number of public will also decrease. In the last edition held in 2019, almost 110,000 visitors attended. The forecast for this year is 35,000.

For this occasion, the fair is held in a hybrid format, with 30% of the exhibiting companies present only online, in the same way as part of the conferences they will also be through a computer.

New format

GSMA CEO John Hoffman announced in September that the fair – normally between February and March – would be postponed to the end of June, also due to the pandemic, and assured that in 2022 it will return to Barcelona in February and to Shanghai in summer.

On this occasion, the GSMA association, organizer of the event, has decided to modify the usual calendar of the event by exchanging its dates with the MWC in Shanghai (China), which is usually held in summer but was brought forward to February.



The number of audiences is smaller and many conferences are held by videoconference.

To minimize risks, The GSMA launched a health plan with a mask, safety distances, hydroalcoholic gel, and temperature measurements throughout the enclosure.

Also, before entering the venue, there is an area where rapid antigen tests are practiced. You pay 15 euros and after taking samples for the test you have to wait between 10 and 15 minutes. A notice arrives in the app and the accreditation is validated. You can now enter.

Ericsson was the first major company to announce its absence at MWC 2021, and other major brands have followed in recent months: Nokia, Sony, Oracle, Facebook, British Telecom, Cisco, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Samsung, Lenovo, Qualcomm, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom. All will not participate in person.

However, the event maintains as ‘partners’ that will have only virtual participation to major brands in the sector such as Amazon, Cisco, Qualcomm, IBM, Intel, Samsung, Snapchat, HP, Dell and Lenovo, among others.

Editing 2020 had to be suspended due to the risks of the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the first major events to be canceled after which most of the attending companies canceled their presence, when there were still several weeks to go before the declaration of the State of alarm for the coronavirus crisis.

