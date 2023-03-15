The Turkish man elected man of the match, the goalkeeper does not hide all his happiness. Mkhitaryan and Darmian: “We still want to go forward”

Hakan Çalhanoğlu was elected man of the match in the match and he didn’t hold back his satisfaction for Sky: “There are so many emotions right now – he said – because after so many years we are proud of such an achievement. We did something great in a burning stadium Sometimes we made mistakes and in the end we were in trouble, but we did a great job from behind. It was very difficult, but I congratulate the team for the great work. I am proud, even if it was difficult. In the Champions League Anything can happen and we’re going to suffer. This game gives the group back motivation. We did a great job, we didn’t score, but we got through.”

Matteo Darmian spoke to Mediaset: “It was tough, we knew we were meeting a strong team. We gave it our all and brought home an important victory for us, for the club and for the fans. Good like this – he continues the Nerazzurri defender – It’s a result that repays us for the efforts we’ve made so far in the cup. We know we’ve dropped a lot of points in the league and we’ve lacked continuity, especially with the smaller sides. An important injection of confidence needs to come tonight. Now we celebrate, but from tomorrow we start thinking about the next one”. Speaking of the future, Darmian adds: “I have no preference in the draw, they are all strong teams. I wish Napoli good luck, it would be nice to have three Italians in the quarter-finals”. See also Deportivo Cali goes out to wash his face in the Copa Libertadores

Henrik Mkhitaryan is also on the same wavelength: “We hope this result can motivate us. Now we can dream, we want to do our best. It’s a great opportunity. Inter hadn’t reached the quarter-finals since 2010. However, we mustn’t forget to play with your head. New very difficult matches await us and we will do everything to keep going forward”. The Armenian then underlined the difficulties encountered during the match: “We knew it would be a very tough match, we were aware that coming here meant fighting and suffering. My compliments to my teammates.”

Onana was among the protagonists of the Portuguese evening: “We are happy to have made it. It wasn’t easy, we knew it would be difficult. We showed character and that we are a great team against a great opponent. We have to compliment our defense “, added the Inter goalkeeper.

