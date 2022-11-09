Over the past decades, the EICMA ‘Bike of the Show’ award has already gone to MV Agusta (or otherwise Ducati) in 75% of the cases and with the presentation of this Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro it seems almost certain that they will be allowed to free up space again in Varese. make in the prize cabinet.

It is quite a spectacle, this device, presented as the big brother of the Superveloce 800 but mainly based on the (four-cylinder) block and bicycle part of the Brutale 1000 RR. MV Agusta calls it a neo-retro, because of the classic influences in the (insane) lines and optical nods to the past, such as the four exhausts that refer to MV’s illustrious GP500 past and the large carbon covers on the brake discs that in turn link to the drum brakes of yesteryear. Even the wings are inspired by the 500cc GP racer from 1972 with which MV was one of the first to experiment in this field. Either way, the end result is stunning. Incidentally, we are dealing here with the extremely exclusive Serie Ore version, in other words a lot of carbon (full fairing) and very expensive spring and brake elements. We also know from MV that they will come out with a ‘regular’ (ahem) production version next year. So start saving now.

Aerodynamics

Much attention has been paid to the aerodynamics, which in addition to extra downforce (+ 39 kg at 320 km/h, well) should also ensure optimal airflow along the engine and therefore better cooling, the latter not only has a positive effect on engine performance, but should also provide some ergonomic relief. MV’s are usually not the most comfortable engines. Speaking of ergonomics, MV stresses that they’ve taken a moderate approach to seating, the clip-ons are higher and closer to the rider than usual on a supersport, and the footpegs are height-adjustable. Look at that. Not that this Superveloce 1000 has immediately become a softie, that is simply not possible with a thick 208 hp at the crankshaft. The 998cc four-cylinder engine is similar in structure to the Brutale 1000 RR, with the difference that a balancer shaft has been added that rotates twice as fast as the output shaft, with the aim of course to eliminate vibrations.

Öhlins gold

Furthermore, all the – IMU controlled – electronic bells and whistles, including cornering ABS, 8 positions TC, wheelie and launch control and of course the best of the best (because a Serie Oro) in terms of suspension. Öhlins gold shines all around, with a semi-active NIX EC fork, EC TTX shock (sprung on that gorgeous single-sided swingarm) and electronically adjustable steering damper. So, now look at the pictures and enjoy.