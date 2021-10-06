The most extreme Brutal ever. This is how MV Agusta defined his latest creation, the Brutale 1000 Nürburgring, an evolution of the 1000 RR born from the partnership between the Schiranna house and the famous German circuit, temple of motorsport. The most extreme Brutal always boasts dynamic performances never obtained before, thanks to a series of interventions that focused on chassis and technical equipment, reducing the total weight by 3 kg up to 183 kg (177 kg with the Racing Kit).

Starting with the latest generation carbon rims, developed with the partner BST: in this version the billet hub is even lighter and stiffer, for the benefit of total efficiency. The weight saved has double value, because they are unsprung masses. Inertia decreases, with very sensitive effects in acceleration, braking and direction changes, which become even faster, more responsive and fun. Another element that makes the MV Agusta Nürburgring unique is contained in the kit supplied with each model: it is a full titanium exhaust system, developed on the basis of the Superbike experience by the partner Arrow. Instead of the usual 4-in-1 scheme, in this case by technical choice a 4-in-2 was created (with the coupling of cylinders 1-2 and 3-4), with the primary manifold very long to develop as much possible couple. Then there is the transition to the single manifold and then to the single silencer, a solution designed for minimize overall weight and ensure maximum power. The kit includes the control unit with dedicated map. The kit also includes the carbon fiber protection for the exhaust and the passenger seat cover, also in carbon fiber.

The aerodynamic development has resulted in a small wing with a deporting function: it has the appearance of a compact fairing, flush with the headlight assembly. It increases the load on the front axle at high speeds, contributing together with the other aerodynamic elements to improve driving dynamics. The new MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring is always driven by the 998 cc in-line four-cylinder capable of delivering 208 horsepower with Euro 5 homologation. It will be built in only 150 units, with the limited series starting from a price of 39.900 euros, 7,600 euros more than the 1000 RR.