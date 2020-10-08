W.hen we begin our considerations on the MV Agusta Superveloce 800 by looking at the large picture, some special features catch the eye. A sunny day with pleasant temperatures, a woman in a summer dress strolling lively along a steep wall curve. Nothing unusual so far. But then it comes: this machine just happens to be at the corner exit. At first the beautiful woman just strolls past it, but then she can’t help but turn back to the motorcycle. Although she is actually the one that others keep turning to. Fortunately, a photographer who happened to be there captured the precious moment with his camera.

This often happens to the Superveloce 800. People turn to look at her. No wonder, it’s a sculpture again. As irresistible in appearance as expected from the small, dazzling manufacturer from Varese, who gives the impression of having started a thorough reconstruction under his new boss Timur Sardarov. According to its self-image, MV Agusta does not build mundane vehicles, but “Motorcycle Art”. Art on wheels.

A celebration of streamlining

This time: a celebration of streamlined shapes. We can’t think of any other motorcycle whose front and rear compete so fiercely with each other, which of the two is more rocket-like and deserves the design award. At the sight of the hottest retro design in the two-wheeler industry to date, even large chunks of ice melt away. You can well imagine young Agostini tucking himself behind the windshield, his chin on the tank, even though it is essentially a modern motorcycle: Under the sophisticated costume is the super sports car F3 800, known as a hard plane.









It provides the technical basis and the essential facts: three-cylinder in-line engine, 798 cubic centimeters of displacement, 148 hp rated power at 13,000 rpm, 88 Nm at 10,600 rpm, crackling throttle response, evenly swelling thrust up to speed delirium, sound like one dry throat, a good 200 kilos with a filled 16-liter tank, 240 km / h. The days when Agostini and MV used to win world championship titles in advertising go back decades. Buying incentives are now provided by LED lights, driving modes and assistance systems, smartphone apps and TFT screens with a comprehensive connectivity collection. The world has turned on.

The impatient, the demanding, the snooty in the nature of the MV, apparently stored in the brand’s DNA, proves to be a constant. The Superveloce also lets you feel it. Even starting up is not easy. There is only a fine line between yowling and stalling. There are motorcycles that make life easy and make you feel like a super talent. Second, there are those who are completely neutral. The third group consists of those who do everything to make you understand that they are a zero driver. The superveloce does not belong in the first two categories.