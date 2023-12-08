The new exclusive series was revealed on December 8th at Miami Art Basel MV Agusta Superveloce that the Schiranna house created in collaboration with the artist Daniel Arsham. Only 6 examples of the Italian brand’s two-wheeler, with this unit which will therefore bear the signature of the American designer known throughout the world. The new Superveloce Arsham will thus be unveiled to the general public in a world preview on the occasion of the event dedicated to art held in Florida.

Schiranna’s iconic model

The current range of MV Agusta sees the Superveloce as the brand’s most iconic model among the motorcycles in production. The neo-retro design of this two-wheeler fits perfectly with the sporty soul and for this reason it was chosen by the New York artist for the creation of true works of art based on his singular erosive technique.

Daniel Arsham for MV Agusta

Daniel Arsham he is known for breaking every academic rule, a characteristic that is fully expressed in this very personal technique of his. Applied to sculpture, the particular process of erosion dramatically conveys the idea of ​​the passage of time. Across multiple disciplines, Arsham creates and crystallizes ambiguous situations within space-time, and stages what he calls the future relics of the present. Ever iconic, most of the objects he creates hark back to the late 20th century and early millennium, a period that sees an unprecedented acceleration of technological obsolescence, along with the digital dematerialization of our world. The present, the past and the future come into poetic collision in his intriguing yet playful vision. Between romanticism and pop artArsham experiments with the timelessness of certain symbols and gestures that range across cultures.

The partnership between MV Agusta and Daniel Arsham

The concept is also surprisingly evocative of the intimate nature of the Superveloce itself: disturbingly attractive, cutting-edge, incredibly iconic and high-tech but with clear references to the great classics of motorcycling. A natural choice for this project. The series will be limited to just 6 examples, making this model a true rarity and object of desire for enthusiasts and collectors. “I am thrilled about this incredible collaboration with Arsham, an artist I sincerely admire and who has so much in common with MV Agusta in terms of values ​​and philosophy – commented Timur SardarovCEO, MV Agusta Motor SpA – His work is a true inspiration and together we will take Motorcycle Art to a new level.”