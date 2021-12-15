MV Agusta, always attentive to the needs of motorcyclists, launches the “MV Agusta Protection” program, a new way to insure your bike. Designed together with the partner P&T Insurance Broker who distributes it through the MotoProtection brand, the insurance is dedicated to MV Agusta owners who wish to fully enjoy their passion, without worries or complications.

The formula guarantees simplicity and convenience. There are only two parameters to consider: your region of belonging and the number of claims in the last six years. For the rest, MV Agusta Protection provides some additional services free of charge and included in the cost of the RC such as the renunciation of recourse, thanks to which the company renounces to retaliate against the insured, free driving, which allows you to have your motorcycle driven by whoever you wish, the exclusive Dealer Repairer service, which simplifies in the event of an accident without fault the life of the insured, allowing the official dealer to quantify the damage and repair the vehicle independently, and an “extra large” civil liability ceiling of 25 million. Finally, the offer always includes the suspension of the policy free of charge, thus guaranteeing the convenience of suspending the insurance if the motorcycle is not used in the winter months.

To complete the offer, a 20% discount on the RC policy if at least two additional guarantees are purchased between Theft and Fire, Legal Protection and Driver’s Accidents, with a basic price of the policy that starts from 157 euros. Furthermore, the exclusive Roadside Assistance service is available, unique for the Italian market and can also be purchased separately from RC, which includes vehicle recovery up to 500 km round trip, assistance abroad and minikasko clothing. , with reimbursement of up to 250 euros for the repurchase of damaged official clothing.