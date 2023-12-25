A very important year is about to end for MV Agusta which has started its path of further growth thanks to the partnership signed with Pierer Mobility, a group that controls some of the most important motorcycle sector companies in the world including KTM. During 2023 the spirit of the Schiranna brand remained intact, trying to make the most of the synergies especially in the production sector for the optimization of the lines, thus arriving at an integration and improvement of the processes that will allow in 2024 to increase the daily and annual capacity without affecting the craftsmanship that has always distinguished MV Agusta.

So many new features for MV Agusta

2023 was also a year full of news for the Schiranna brand, which presented several special series but also the brand's first off-road vehicle, the LPX Orioli. In total there were 5 new models, including the iconic Superveloce 98, the Brutale 1000 RR Assen, the limited edition Dragster RR SCS America and the 6 units of the super exclusive Superveloce Arsham, a true work of art. 2024 also promises to be full of new features, with several models arriving and the start of production of the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro, exhibited at EICMA.

The production evolution of MV Agusta

All on the new lines which will see MV Agusta craftsmen supported by a new fully automated line management system for the handling, movement and correct positioning of the units along the 28 workstations, with particular attention to ergonomics and safety. This is the first major investment for MV Agusta for several years, as part of its new and ambitious industrial plan. Initial production will be around 1,000 units per month, but the new line has a total capacity of 100 motorcycles per day and it is planned to gradually increase production to meet demand.

More dealers

The MV Agusta dealer network will also expand during 2024, with the aim of 200 active showrooms by mid-year with a focus on the most relevant markets. Italy, for example, will have 21 official dealers in 2024 who will be supported by authorized service centers. We will then also aim to grow in some strategic markets such as the United States, where more than 40 dealers will be active in 2024, Germany, the United Kingdom, France and others.