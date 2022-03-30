The first wholly owned dealership of the brand MV Agusta will be open in the heart of Milan, in the Fiera area and a stone’s throw from the futuristic City Life district. It is a 400 m2 showroom that celebrates the past and the future of MV Agusta, located in Viale Teodorico 18. The shop will exhibit the historic motorcycles of the brand, together with the new electric models, in a way that is completely aligned with the creative and aesthetic direction chosen for the new business model.

Alongside the motorcycles and electric mobility solutions there will also be a section dedicated to clothing and accessories under the MV brand. To summarize, there will therefore be sales, assistance, consultancy services for e-mobility, merchandising and special parts.

The store’s official launch event will be held in May.