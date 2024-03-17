The handover between Timur Sardarov and Pierer Group, which also controls KTM, is completed two years early. The Austrian group in fact takes the majority of Schiranna's brand, leaving the entrepreneur of Russian origins with 49.9% of the Italian brand. The announcement of the new corporate structure was made by Sardarov himself, in a note in which he explained how the brand had achieved the stability objectives set at the time of his acquisition in 2018.

Accounts in order

MV Agusta's journey under the Sardarov family has seen a growth in the brand's reputation, with the brand on track to achieve its first net profit in many years. In 2023, the launch of 5 new models and limited series which immediately sold out allowed the automotive company to further strengthen its position. Now the majority entry of Pierer Group, with the role of CEO and president which will be assumed by Hubert Trunkenpolz, member of the board of directors of the company which also controls KTM while Timur Sardarov will continue to be available to the company as Vice-President , brand ambassador and consultant.

The future for MV Agusta

“MV Agusta embodies the passion and a unique sense of romance that has captivated me, a seasoned entrepreneur, from day one. – commented Timur Sardarov – The personal challenge of leading the company out of the crisis and guiding it towards success through innovative business strategies, team expansion and new product development has been met. It is an honor to play a role in shaping the legacy of MV Agusta. Over the past five years, both the company and I have evolved significantly. Our growth together is a testament to the transformation journey we have shared. The period spent with MV Agusta was a fundamental chapter in my life, full of mutual joys and challenges. As I continue in my role as Vice President, I am committed to supporting the company and its continued success.”