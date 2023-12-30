MV Agusta racing legend

You say MV Agusta and think of Giacomo Agostini, in an all-Italian pairing that dictated the law in the '500' class, winning seven consecutive titles between 1966 and 1972 and six in the '350' class between 1968 and 1974.

But not only that, because other legendary drivers such as Mike Hailwood, Phil Read, Carlo Ubbiali, Gary Hocking and John Surtees have won with the brand – whose MV stands for Meccanica Verghera. The withdrawal came in 1976, after the beauty of 270 GPs won, 38 drivers' championships and 37 constructors' championships.

Who owns MV Agusta?

Founded by Count Agusta, the prestigious Italian brand was purchased in 1992 by Cagiva, to move on to Harley Davidson in 2008. In 2010 it was acquired by Claudio Castiglioni – former Cagiva number one – and in 2019 sold to the Russian Timur Sardarov. MV Agusta is currently 25.1% owned by Stefan Pierer – a key figure in KTM who will acquire the majority of shares in 2026.

KTM wants to bring MV Agusta back to MotoGP

The romantic return of MV Agusta to the premier class of the MotoGP it could happen in 2027, as stated by Stefan Pierer himself last summer. 51 years after the last presence in the '500' class.

The obstacles for a return to MotoGP

It is no mystery that KTM has a firm intention of increasing its presence in the premier class and has already knocked on Dorna's door this season to evaluate the possibility of having a third team on the grid. At the time the Austrian brand found an adamant no from the MotoGP leaders, but things could change in 2027, coinciding with the new regulatory cycle. In fact, by that date the displacement should decrease from 1000 to 850cc, and for MV Agusta there could be the right conditions for the approval of your own chassis.

KTM's idea is in fact to carry out an operation diametrically opposed to that of GasGas (where the Spanish brand is essentially a title name) and in fact – according to what was reported by Speedweek – would be considering the creation of a project dedicated to the Italian brand. For this reason it would therefore be necessary todifferentiated homologation between KTM and MV Agusta (unlike what happens with GasGas), but the absence of data and information exchange between the two teams would also need to be demonstrated to the Grand Prix Commission.

The project would then have to go through the manufacturers' association (MSMA) and the Grand Prix Commission, where they should clear differences emerge “in bore-stroke ratio, cylinder angle and horsepower“, writes Gunther Wiesinger. According to the expert MotoGP journalist, however, it is not clear at the moment “if Pierer Mobility AG will be able to finance MV Agusta's entry into the new 850cc MotoGP class”.