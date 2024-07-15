A form of art

There have been countless books written about MV Agusta. But never one like “MV Agusta Motorcycle Art, the new era”, entirely dedicated to the years of the brand’s rebirth. The idea is by Giorgio Sarti who, for Giorgio Nada Editore, has put together a sort of complete works (Format 25×26 cm, 360 pages, 360 photos, 55 euros) dedicated to modern motorcycles.

We start from F4

Because the story begins here with the birth of the F4, the “most beautiful motorcycle in the world”, in 1997. A very accurate historical reconstruction, therefore, on a very limited period of history, which thus required the direct collaboration of the Cascina Costa company: only in this way was it possible to reach that level of accuracy and description, otherwise impossible.

It is no coincidence that the work contains previously unpublished images: a spectacular iconographic repertoire entirely from the archives of the House, with over 650 images.

Technique and style

Technique and style intertwine in the narration, made with great passion because as Sarti writes in the preface, he has always had MV Agusta in his heart. All the models are on display here, from the F3 to the Brutale, from the Dragster to the Rivale to get to the Turismo Veloce, Super Veloce and Rush “families”. Without forgetting the special series and the unique examples. While for collectors there is the entire section with the systematic cataloguing of all the models. vb