With the somewhat Italo-English slogan ‘Indifference is non-existent’, MV Agusta launches the new 2022 Brutale 1000 RS; a more accessible, more comfortable and cheaper version of their exclusive hypernaked. Although we do not immediately think of a 998cc four-cylinder with 208 hp when we think of ‘accessible’…

But hey, those are details. Because when we think of ‘cheaper’ we don’t think of standard equipment with an electronic Öhlins steering damper. The RS is therefore largely based on the Brutale 1000 RR; although its semi-active Öhlins suspension was exchanged for fully adjustable Marzocchi 50 mm UPSD in the front and a ditto Sachs shock absorber in the rear. It’s just what you call budget suspension.

Also different on the RS: higher clip-ons for slightly less extreme ergonomics, new footrests (for more grip), new mirrors (for improved visibility), a new rear rim and a thicker padded seat (for more comfort). The block received a number of updates, as did the electronics – for example, there is now Continental cornering ABS on the RS. The price tag would fluctuate around 25,500 euros in Belgium, in the Netherlands it goes towards 30k. That’s at least 6,000 euros cheaper than the exclusive RR, and it also brings the RS a little closer to other hypernakeds like a Streetfighter V4 S. The Brutale 1000 RS will soon be available at the dealer in two colorways: silver and red.