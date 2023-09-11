The range of special editions designed by MV Agusta is enriched with a new motorcycle that celebrates the successes of the Schiranna brand in the world of motorsport. This is the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Assen, a two-wheeler that pays homage to the 35 victories achieved by the Italian brand on the historic Dutch circuit. This result makes the Schiranna-based motor company the most successful Italian manufacturer on the Dutch track and third overall in the Assen roll of honour.

MV Agusta’s latest victory at Assen

Almost 50 years have passed since the last MV Agusta victory at Assen, obtained in 1976 by Giacomo Agostini in the 350 class. Today the charm of the Dutch track and of MV Agusta are more relevant and intact than ever. To remember those glorious days, the Brutale 1000 RR Assen was born. It will be hand-produced in Italy, in just 300 numbered examples, for a prestigious limited edition, also because it is the result of direct collaboration with the Assen circuit. The “Cathedral of Speed”, which will host the TABAC Classic GP from 8 to 10 September, has in fact signed an agreement with MV Agusta that enhances the relationship between company and circuit, the first fruit of which is a decidedly exclusive motorbike.

The Brutale 1000 RR Assen

The technical basis is represented by the 2023 version of the Brutale 1000 RR, which brings technical updates in many aspects, starting with the electronic gearbox, which is quicker and smoother in shifting thanks to hardware and software changes. The engine is the high-performance inline four-cylinder of 998 cc, capable of 208 HP (153 kW) at 11,000 rpm and 116.5 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The weight-power ratio of 1.1 HP/kg is achieved thanks to the dry weight of 186 kg (197 kg in running order). The specific color of the “Assen”, centered on Nordic Blue, Ago Silver and gold, is both elegant and sporty, perfect for enhancing the extreme attention to detail and the top-notch technical equipment. The choice of materials hits the mark, starting from the very light Rotobox carbon fiber rims, which thanks to the proprietary construction technology show off very thin spokes. Carbon fiber is also used for many other parts: the bulkheads that protect the exhaust manifolds on both sides of the bike, all the stylistic and functional elements accompanying the front light cluster, as well as the panels in the tank area.

Specific racing kit

Some specific parts of the frame, such as the aluminum side plates and the single-sided swingarm, stand out for their silver color, in contrast with the dark shade of the steel tube trellis. The seat is covered in blue Alcantara, further embellishing a unique motorbike, which also boasts the tank with double blue/silver color and glossy finish. As with every special edition, the accompanying racing kit adds power and exclusivity, removing weight from an already light bike in standard configuration. They range from the precious Arrow exhaust terminals in titanium, complete with dedicated control unit to obtain maximum power, to the CNC machined and black brake and clutch levers; from the carbon fiber cover for the passenger seat to the aluminum cap, distinctive thanks to the double gold and black colour. The motorcycle cover and certificate of authenticity complete the package. In particular, the racing kit for the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Assen consists of Arrow titanium exhaust pipes with dedicated control unit, CNC aluminum tank cap, in black and gold, as well as CNC brake and clutch levers and covers of the passenger seat in carbon fiber. The specific kit is completed by the dedicated motorcycle cover.