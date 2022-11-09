A manifesto of the future that reaches out to the glorious past of the brand. MV Agusta 921 S it is an absolute novelty for the Schiranna house that surprises everyone once again by unveiling a concept that actually anticipates a family of motorcycles that will arrive in the coming years. The path of this project is linked to the tradition of the brand and to a traction that has united from its origins personality, style, elegance and technology. This is where Brian Gillen and Stephen Zache started, who drew on the 1973 750S, for example, leaving the simple retro neo scheme.

On the MV Agusta 921 S, the horizontal line seems to wink at the café racer of the sixties and seventies, but the body here is reduced to the essential, leaving all the space for the four-cylinder in-line which with its mechanical details enters the done in the stylistic language of the motorcycle. The features of this concept are state-of-the-art, such as the oversized swingarm to the rims, made with a combination of carbon fiber cover, spokes and forged rim. From the four tailpipes positioned under the engine, to the intriguing aluminum front brake cover, a stylish solution that brings air to the calipers and allows them to cool down faster. The frame follows the famous layout of the new generation MV Agusta, with the trellis of welded steel tubes and the side plates in aluminum alloy.

The position of the instrument panel is original, with a circular section as in the past but with a touch screen: it rests on the tank, so as to leave the futuristic handlebar and the beautiful machined steering plate visible. The handlebar is inspired by the solutions used in time trial cycling competitions: the central area with an aerodynamic profile, made of a differentiated section in forged aluminum, is linked to two short half-handlebars of racing inspiration. Completely redesigned the four-cylinder, which in the case of the MV Agusta 921 S delivers 115.5 HP at 7000 rpm, with 116.5 Nm of maximum torque, a result achieved also thanks to various measures that have improved its efficiency: from the revised intake ducts to the circuit more efficient liquid cooling, up to the unprecedented camshaft profiles, designed to offer a particularly progressive throttle response, for the benefit of ease of use. A countershaft reduces second order vibrations. Connecting rods and pistons are specific to this four-cylinder unit, as is the entire intake assembly.