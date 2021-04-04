A (Gulf) housewife discovered that she was being systematically robbed by her maid, after she saw her mask with distinctive drawings lying in the accused’s room, as she asked her why she was there, and the maid told her that she was the one who gave her to her, which aroused the suspicions of the owner of the house, so she searched her room, to be surprised by the presence of Many stolen items included recent phones, a tablet, a dress, swimming goggles, a gold chain, food, and clothes. She informed the police, and a specialized patrol moved to the al-Balagh site, where she recorded the incident and arrested the accused, then referred her to the Public Prosecution, which in turn referred her to the Criminal Court.





