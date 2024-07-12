London (AFP)

When Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas dropped out of the top 10 in the world rankings in February this year, tennis fans mourned the final nail in the coffin of the one-handed backhand, considered the most distinctive and magical of all tennis courts.

This strike led American Pete Sampras and Swiss Roger Federer to win 15 Wimbledon titles together, and was the weapon of choice for Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka when he won three major titles.

Federer described the absence of players in this specialty from the top ten as a “dagger” in the chest of the sport.

“I felt it, it was personal and I didn’t like it,” the 20-time Grand Slam champion told GQ magazine when the top 10 was devoid of one-handed backhanders for the first time in more than 50 years.

“But at the same time, it makes us, all of us who play with one hand, Pete Sampras, Rod Laver and myself, special because we’ve carried the torch, or the banner or whatever, for so long,” he continued.

“That’s why I like to see players who use one hand, like Stan Wawrinka, Richard Gasquet and Tsitsipas, and Dominic Thiem was also great,” he added.

Currently, in the top 20 of the world rankings, there are only two players who use the one-handed backhand: Tsitsipas and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who has since returned to No. 10 in the world.

Thiem became the last player to win a Grand Slam with a one-handed backhand at the 2020 US Open, but the 30-year-old has struggled with wrist injuries in recent years and previously announced he would retire from tennis this year.

However, the spotlight was on Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who was the awaited hope and emerged as the player who removed Federer’s “dagger” by reaching the semi-finals of the current edition of the Wimbledon Championship.

“Nobody taught me that, it came naturally,” said the 22-year-old. “When I picked up my first racket, I played a one-handed backhand. I think I made the right decision, I never wanted to change.”

In a rare match between two players using one-handed backhands, Muzzetti defeated in-form Frenchman Giovanni Mbitchi-Pericard in the last 16 on British grass this year.

After Wimbledon, 21-year-old Mbitshe Pericar will climb into the top 50 of the world rankings for the first time in his career.

For his part, Muzzetti is guaranteed to advance to 16th place in the world rankings next week, to approach the duo Dimitrov and Tsitsipas.

The Italian hit 43 one-handed backhand winners at Wimbledon, more than any of the other three semi-finalists, and next faces Serbian Novak Djokovic, a seven-time winner on British grass.

Djokovic, who is seeking to equal Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon wins and 25 Grand Slam titles, began his career relying on a one-handed backhand.

“My former coach, Jelena Gencic, wanted me to play with one hand,” said the world number two. “I was feeling very weak because most kids at that stage were sending a lot of high balls to my backhand, so I started supporting it with my left, that’s how I started playing with both hands.”

Despite Muzzetti reaching the last four, yellow ball followers believe that there will be no mass return to playing with one hand.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev, ranked fourth in the world and runner-up at the recent French Open, has been using a two-handed backhand since he was 10 years old.

“I think in the modern game, the double backhand has more advantages. Maybe it’s less beautiful, as everyone says, but it’s more effective,” Zverev said.

For the German, the one-handed backhand is on life support. “I think the game has become too fast for a one-handed backhand. It’s more visually beautiful, but it’s harder to control when the ball is coming at you at 140 miles per hour.”

“If you have both hands on the racket, it’s easier to control that ball,” he concluded. “In my opinion, tennis is faster and faster. If you look at how the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and the Italian Jannik Sinner hit the ball, I prefer to have both hands on the racket to face those hits.”