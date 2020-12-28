Closed shop and returning home, the seed businessman (Murder in Muzaffarpur) surrounded the road and shot the criminals in the temple. Due to which the businessman died on the spot. The case is related to Meenapur police station area of ​​Muzaffarpur News. It is being told that Paras Prasad, a resident of Kharhar village, used to sell seeds daily at the seed shop located at Narma Bazaar. He was returning home late Monday night by closing a seed shop. During this time he was murdered.According to the information, the criminals were already ambushed on the road from Narma Chowk to Chhapra. As Paras Prasad approached near Shahpur Mor, criminals surrounded him. The criminals shot him while he understood something and tried to escape. DSP Eastern Manoj Pandey said that he was killed due to old enmity. Mobile and cash money have been recovered from the deceased.

Police feared murder due to old enmity

The police officer said that if there had been a murder for robbery, the criminals would have looted the goods. Investigations are being done looking at different angles. Raid of criminals is being conducted. Very soon those involved will be arrested. During the struggle, the slippers of criminals were left on the spot during the struggle.

Police is investigating the case

At the same time, there was chaos in the family as soon as the news of the murder of the seed businessman was received. Paras’s elder son Roshan Kumar told that father had no enmity with anyone. The deceased is survived by three sons and a daughter. The daughter was going to get married next month. The police station has sent the body for post-mortem after taking possession.