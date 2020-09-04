In Bihar, where the political atmosphere is hot due to the electoral turmoil. At the same time, on the other hand, the spirits of miscreants are also getting elevated. The incidents of murder, robbery, robbery and kidnapping are continuously increasing. A similar case has emerged from Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. Here late on Thursday, the miscreants entered a businessman’s house and first looted it, then tied the hands and feet of the businessman’s daughter and took them with them. This incident has shaken the entire Muzaffarpur district. Locals created a ruckus in protest against the incident on Friday and also accused the police administration of not taking timely action. On the other hand, the top police officials are claiming strict action in the case.The miscreants attacked the businessman Shambhu Pandey’s house near Dighara Petrol Pump of Sadar police station late Thursday. The miscreants first looted the businessman’s house, then tied the arms and legs of the businessman’s 15-year-old younger daughter and took him along. After getting information about the incident, the villagers searched the teenager on the National Highway near the house, but nothing was found.

On the other hand, despite informing the police about the incident, the villagers got angry at the police for not taking quick action. The police who came to investigate the case faced opposition from the people. Some people even tried to stone the police and block the road. Due to which a long line of vehicles was installed on Muzaffarpur Samastipur road. Seeing the matter being serious, the SSP sent police of several police stations including the city DSP on the spot. Things could be normal after that.



Report – Kumar Raghunath