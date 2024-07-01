anCHOR announced the imminent arrival in the West of Muv-Luv Remastered And Muv-Luv Alternative Remastered For Nintendo Switch. Both titles will be available digitally on the eShop starting from next July 11theither individually or in a bundle that includes both.

At the time of publication of this news on the Italian eShop it is possible to pre-order only the first chapter at discounted price of €26.99. This offer will be valid only until July 31stafter which the price will rise to €29.99.

Source: anCHOR Street Gematsu