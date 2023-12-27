Thanks to some retailers like Double chamber The release date for the version has been revealed Nintendo Switch Of Muv-Luv And Muv-Luv Alternatives. Both titles will be available on the console starting next year March 28, 2024and will have Japanese and English language support.

The will also be released in Japan Muv-Luv 20th Odyssey Box from 32,780 yen (approximately €208). In addition to the two titles inside there will also be a cup, the badge of the Gate Guarda commemorative medal for the 20th anniversary, a code to download the additional content “Muv Luv Unlimited Day After 00 ~ 003” and the artbook “Official Mecha Setting Materials: Muv-Luv Alternative Integral Works ~20th Odyssey Box Exclusive Benefit~”.

Source: Double chamber Street Gematsu