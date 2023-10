This weekend took place theaNCHOR Academy Web Student Meeting 2023a live streaming event where the Japanese company anNCHOR announced the arrival of Muv-Luv And Muv-Luv Alternatives on Nintendo Switch during spring 2024.

Furthermore, as officially announced, Teito Moyu (story that serves as a prequel to the events of Muv-Luv Alternative Total Eclipse) will debut on PC via the platform Steam this November.

Source: anNCHOR Street Famitsu