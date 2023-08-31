First success as a pro for Filippo Magli. The 24-year-old Tuscan of Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizané, fourth in the Italian championship, won the Muur Classic Geraardsbergen, 177 km and several passages on the famous Grammont Wall (for years the symbol of the Tour of Flanders), race classification 1.2. Magli beat the British Harry Birchill and the Dutch Peter Schulting in the sprint. Curiosity: the 2022 edition of this test was conquered by… Mathieu Van der Poel. Here are Magli’s words: “A hard sprint, the last three hundred meters in particular. But I’m really happy that I managed to win. The race was full of attacks right from the start, as often happens in Belgium. I, Luca Colnaghi who was with me in the breakaway, and all my companions made ourselves ready. Now it’s party time, I’m really very happy.”