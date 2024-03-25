Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschländer, Kathrin Braun

International bone of contention: The Taurus guided missile hangs under a Bundeswehr tornado. The system can reach Russia. That's why Chancellor Scholz is holding back the weapon. © Andrea Bienert/Bundeswehr/dpa

CSU European politician Bernd Posselt on the peace debate: “The Ukrainians are bleeding and dying for us”.

Munich – The debate about Kiev's capitulation continues. Last week our newspaper spoke to European politician Bernd Posselt (CSU), who sat in the EU Parliament for two decades until 2014. In the interview he explains why he considers the very discussion about “freezing” the war to be dangerous.

CSI politician Bernd Posselt in the Merkur interview

Mr. Posselt, Rolf Mützenich is in a lot of trouble right now. Was his freezing proposal a violation of a taboo?

We now know the difference between Metternich and Mützenich: Metternich had ensured peace at the Congress of Vienna because Napoleon was defeated. Mützenich talks about peace, even though there is no one willing to make peace with the Ukrainians. Mr. Mützenich is dangerous because he sows illusions: He gives the impression that there could be peace if one is only good-willed enough. Anyone who thinks like that has no idea about history.

Mützenich should speak to the hearts of many war-weary citizens.

Of course there are fears among the population. But polls show that the clear majority is still on Ukraine's side.

However, the majority of the population is against Taurus delivery.

You can't expect every person to be a weapons expert. Most people have never heard of Taurus until recently. This debate needs to be left to the experts – and I don't know any expert who doesn't think Taurus is urgently needed.

Macron is toying with the idea of ​​sending ground troops to Ukraine. Is it right for the Chancellor to nip the idea in the bud?

I think Macron and Scholz are amateur actors. Something like that shouldn't happen at all! I even consider this dispute in Europe to be part of the danger of war. Germany and France must act as one in such a dangerous situation. Let's remember how Angela Merkel reacted when Putin attacked Georgia in 2008: She didn't go to Georgia alone, but together with Sarkozy. The solidarity between the two was so close that Merkozy was even spoken of ironically at the time.

Praise for Merkel from the CSU?

I have always praised Angela Merkel. Not for everything, but for many things. Because she was clearly European.

CSU politician Bernd Posselt: “Putin despises Europe.” © Ales Zapotocky/Imago

What would be the path to peace in Ukraine for Bernd Posselt?

Why does Europe still not have a common stance on the war in Ukraine after two years of war? Isn't Putin laughing at us?

Putin despises Europe. Since his KGB days, he has wanted to re-establish the Soviet fatherland of his beloved Josef Stalin. Many people don't understand this yet. He himself spoke openly about his goal: a Eurasia led by him from Vladivostok to Lisbon. For him we may not be a party to the war, but we are a target of the war. And that has been the case for 25 years now. You could give Putin half of Ukraine tomorrow – he wouldn't give in, but would be encouraged to carry on.

If freezing is not an option, what would be your path to peace?

I do not believe that there can be lasting peace in Europe without regime change in Russia. But we cannot force this from outside. That's why I fear that we're still in for a very, very long dry spell.

So what should be done?

We must strengthen the EU: with a common foreign and security policy, a European army. Because that is where the real turning point lies. I think this term is a waste if you only mean a few billion in military spending or not. A political turnaround is needed. And at the same time we must support Ukraine with everything we have.

Ukraine not only lacks weapons, but also soldiers. Should we send the Ukrainians in this country who are subject to military service back to the front?

This is not our task, but solely the responsibility of the Ukrainians. Because they die and bleed for us, for all of Europe. We have nothing to ask for.

Interview: Kathrin Braun, Christian Deutschländer