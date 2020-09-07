The government wants to tax mutuals. “It assumes that mutuals have saved 2.2 billion euros thanks to the Covid. With the health crisis, there has been less health expenditure, fewer consultations, fewer surgeries, and therefore fewer reimbursements to ensure for mutuals. Especially since at the same time, health insurance has decided to cover 100% of certain reimbursements such as tele-consultations, hence these savings for mutuals, these 2.2 billion euros. The State therefore proposes an exceptional tax to the tune of 1.5 billion euros over two years, to complementary health, to fill part of the social security deficit “, details Maëlys Septembre, journalist France Televisions, on the set of 12/13 of France 3.

“This tax could in any case lead the insured to pay more for their mutual. This is the threat that the latter brandish: for them, this state levy comes too early before having been able to correctly assess the impact of the health crisis.

Nothing says that there will not be postponements in the coming months: postponed surgical operations for example, not to mention the fact that they also fear that businesses will close, that people will find themselves unemployed, and therefore less Contribution receipts. This tax should be voted in the fall “, concludes the journalist.

The JT

The other subjects of the news