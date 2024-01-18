The UAE, the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the mutual exemption of entry visas for holders of diplomatic, special, mission and regular passports, within the framework of strengthening and developing bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Uzbekistan and achieving the common interests of the peoples of the two friendly countries.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, UAE nationals holding special, mission and regular passports valid for a period of not less than six (6) months will be exempted from visa entry into Uzbekistan (instead of applying for an electronic visa which was valid before) and staying there for a period of up to 30 days. For each visit, citizens of Uzbekistan who hold a biometric passport (for travel abroad) and a biometric passport (only for returning to Uzbekistan) are also exempt from visa entry to the UAE, starting from February 15, 2024.





The memorandum of understanding was signed, on the UAE side, by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, and on the Uzbek side, by the Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the country, Abdulaziz Akulov.



The exemption memorandum comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan and facilitating movement between the two countries in a measure that is an important step towards enhancing joint cooperation in the fields of politics, economics, culture, education and other areas of common interest.