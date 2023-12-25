Disagreements developed between a man and his mother-in-law to the point that they exchanged insults and insults, and they resorted to the courts to sue each other. A civil court of first instance ruled that the defendant be obliged to pay the plaintiff 3,000 dirhams in compensation for material damage, and 6,000 dirhams in compensation for moral damage, with 6% legal interest, and she was obligated to pay fees and expenses. It also ruled that the cross-claim be accepted in form, and in substance, that the cross-defendant be obliged to pay the plaintiff 3,000 dirhams in compensation for the material damage, and 6,000 dirhams in compensation for the moral damage, with legal interest of 6% for the claim. The total amount awarded, and the lawsuit fees, expenses, and attorney fees.

In detail, the plaintiff stated in the claim statement that the defendant insulted him using words that harmed his honor, prestige, and the reputation of his family, and also threatened him, and that the Criminal Court ruled to fine her 1,000 dirhams for the accusations against her, including insulting him, misusing social media, and assaulting him.

He explained that in view of the moral and material harm he suffered, represented by the psychological and moral pain he suffered, which resulted in damages represented by the follow-up of litigation procedures and attorney fees, and that the defendant’s transgression was an insult to him and a belittling of his status, he is demanding that she be obligated to pay him 20 thousand dirhams in compensation for the damages. The material and moral damage caused to him.

The defendant's agent filed a cross-suit, in which he stated that the plaintiff had insulted his client with words that insulted her honor and prestige, in the presence of her family, and that she had filed a report against him, and the Court of Appeal ruled to fine him 1,000 dirhams, and that in view of the material and moral damage she had suffered as a result of what the plaintiff had committed against her, a counter-claim was owed. Criminally for him, and for the material harm she suffered, represented by her poor health condition, the moral harm she suffered, and her feeling of psychological pain, as she is an elderly woman and his wife’s mother, she is demanding that he oblige him to pay her 51 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages.

The ruling of a civil court of first instance stated that the court believes that the words spoken by the defendant towards the plaintiff and her threat to imprison him, his daughter, and his wife, are an insult to his feelings and harm his reputation, especially since the incident occurred in front of his wife, and that his request for compensation for the harm he suffered. It is moral that coincides with the truth of reality and the law due to the fact that moral damage has been proven, and the court considers compensating him for the moral damage he sustained at a value of 6,000 dirhams, and obliges the defendant to pay it to the plaintiff. As for compensation for material damage, the court considers it to be estimated at 3,000 dirhams, and obliges the defendant to pay it.

The court explained that the plaintiff submitted, in return, a statement of claim in which she stated that the defendant insulted her and caused her to spend expenses to pursue her complaint, report the incident, attend investigations, and appoint a lawyer to defend her, without the plaintiff proving that this led to a deterioration in her health condition, and the court is satisfied with compensation for the material damage that she caused. He claimed it and estimated it at a value of 3000 dirhams, and the defendant is obligated to do so.

The court added that with regard to compensation for moral damage, the defendant uttered words towards the plaintiff during their telephone conversation, which included severe abuse of her, insulting her honor and prestige, and insulting her, as she is an elderly woman with whom he has an in-law relationship as she is his wife’s mother, and this had an impact on her psyche due to the sadness she felt. Pain, and the court believes that the request to compensate her for the moral damage she suffered is valid in reality and in law. The court estimates it at a value of 6,000 dirhams and obliges the defendant to do so. It also obligates the defendant in return to pay the plaintiff 3,000 dirhams in compensation for the material damage.