“Anyone who has an active fund knows that there is a certain probability that they will not beat the market, but: Anyone who has an index fund knows that they will definitely not beat the market,” says Volker Schilling, investment expert and board member at Greiff Capital Management. In fact, the number of active products that compensate for the cost disadvantage and are better than the “benchmark” in the long term is manageable. But for those who do it, an investment can really pay off. Sometimes the return is twice as high as the ETF.