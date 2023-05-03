Parents and teachers don’t trust each other when it comes to protecting kids from smart chatbots like Snapchat’s. The development of this so-called artificial intelligence (AI) is going so fast and is so complicated that it is impossible for both parents and teachers to keep up. That reports One today after surveying nearly 3000 teachers and parents.

Artificial intelligence has been around for years, but has gained momentum especially in the past year. With this technology, more and more computer systems are approaching or even exceeding human intelligence. For example, popular apps like Snapchat can already write texts that look like they were written by a human.

Experts are concerned about the rapid advance of artificial intelligence. In the House of Representatives, voices are being raised to ban Snapchat’s chatbot, which many children have come into contact with in recent weeks. This bot presents itself as your new best virtual friend and compliments you when you send a picture of yourself, for example. According to One today more than 80 percent of the Dutch people surveyed are concerned about the use of AI by minors. See also "Socially unfair": SPD boss rejects increase in commuter allowance

‘We have to figure it out ourselves’

Chatbots like Snapchat’s have become extremely popular with young users in a short period of time. Forty percent of parents indicate that their child sometimes uses AI. Just over half of the parents indicate that they are insufficiently able to teach their children how to use a smart chatbot. However, parents have even less confidence in schools: 76 percent think that schools do not have enough knowledge to educate children about this new phenomenon. Parents say that you cannot expect regular teachers to know this and advocate for special lessons by, for example, guest teachers.

“We see in the survey that half of the teachers themselves also believe that it is their responsibility to teach children about this, but they do not feel supported at all by school boards or the Ministry of Education,” says editor Daphne Cornelisse. One of them, the teachers, said: “We have to figure it all out ourselves, while we don’t have the necessary knowledge either, very bad.” See also 7742 patients with coronavirus were hospitalized in Russia

Less trust in parents

It is striking that teachers have even less confidence in parents than the other way around: 92 percent think that parents are insufficiently capable of teaching children how to use AI. It is worrying that parents and teachers have little trust in each other. Almost two-thirds of the teachers surveyed indicate that their students already use AI for their schoolwork. Less than a quarter of teachers say they cannot say for sure whether students have used AI for their assignment. Schools say that having texts written by AI can be seen as fraud, but it is still difficult to prove the use of ChatGPT.

A pause in AI development, as suggested by more than 1,000 tech experts in an open letter, is a good idea for 64 percent. Participants say that such a break offers the opportunity to look at either a ban or regulation: many participants are afraid that the development can no longer be stopped and that we have to learn to deal with it. See also Massage chairs, imported parquet and living walls - new details known

Photo for illustration. © Getty Images/Tetra images RF

