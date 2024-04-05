A working relationship based on trust and family closeness between a woman of Arab nationality and her legal representative turned into a judicial dispute on both the criminal and civil levels, as the woman filed a criminal lawsuit against the agent, accusing him of threatening her by phone. She obtained a final ruling convicting him, then sued him civilly, demanding compensation of one million dirhams.

The agent, in turn, filed a criminal lawsuit against her, accusing her of insulting and slandering him. He obtained a final ruling against her, then sued her civilly, demanding compensation of 500 thousand dirhams.

After examining the two opposing lawsuits by the Civil Court in Dubai, it ruled that the agent be obligated to pay the amount of 20 thousand dirhams to the plaintiff, while it ruled that the woman be obligated to pay the amount of 10 thousand dirhams in compensation to him, and rejected all other requests from them.

In detail, a woman of Arab nationality filed a lawsuit against an Arab man demanding that he be obliged to pay her compensation of one million dirhams for the moral and psychological damages she suffered as a result of the established crime of threatening her, according to a final criminal ruling.

The woman stated in an explanation of her lawsuit that the relationship between them was built on a contractual and legal basis based on a previous family rapprochement, which included mutual visits between her and her husband with the defendant’s family, and then she issued a legal agency contract for him with full management, arrest, disbursement, and partial disposal of some of her matters, and then they had a relationship. In a limited liability company, which is a place rented by her, pointing out that he brought her into that company without her knowledge or desire, using the legal power of attorney granted to him by the plaintiff.

She added that in light of these various relationships, and her complete trust in him, she was surprised that he received sums of money via bank transfers and money exchange from her account, amounting to one million and 127 thousand dirhams, in addition to other amounts exceeding two million dirhams.

She indicated that a personal dispute broke out between her and her ex-husband, and she filed a lawsuit against him, but they reconciled with the possibility that she would give up her lawsuit in exchange for two million dirhams, and the defendant intervened in the matter in his capacity as a mediator representing her in light of his possession of a power of attorney from her, according to which he received two checks from her husband, but he cashed them. The first check and he seized its value, so she demanded her money from him, but he refused without justification or support, so she informed him in a text message that she would complain to his brother, but he threatened to break her legs if she did that, so she filed a criminal report against him, and registered a case according to which he was sentenced to conviction and a fine.

For his part, the defendant filed a cross-suit demanding that the woman be obligated to pay him an amount of 500 thousand dirhams, in compensation for the serious damages she committed, the earnings he lost, and the losses he suffered, based on the statement that she used to file reports and criminal cases against him, and to attach malicious charges against him in an attempt Undermining his personal and commercial reputation, in addition to the fact that she used to insult and slander him.

He said that he filed a report against her, which turned into a criminal case during which she was convicted of insulting and slandering her and was sentenced to a fine. He pointed out that in return, he obtained acquittal in cases she brought against him, including forgery of an official document and embezzlement.

He added that this caused him material and moral damage, which prompted him to file a civil lawsuit against her.

After examining the two opposing lawsuits, the Dubai Civil Court clarified in the merits of its ruling that, with regard to the first lawsuit filed by the plaintiff, it is based on a final criminal ruling that was issued convicting the defendant, and accordingly he has binding authority before the civil judiciary, resulting in compensation for the damages he inflicted on her. Likewise, the lawsuit filed by the latter, and then it ruled to compensate her in the amount of 20 thousand dirhams and to compensate him in the amount of 10 thousand dirhams.

