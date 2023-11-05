The party explained that the Israeli strike led to the death of a woman and three young girls, adding: “The attack came in response to the heinous, brutal crime committed by Israel.”

Four civilians, 3 of them children, were killed in an Israeli air strike on southern Lebanon on Sunday evening, according to a civil defense official and Lebanese official media.

In this context, Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee said that an Israeli was killed on Sunday in a raid launched by Hezbollah, and he did not specify whether the person was a civilian or a soldier.

The tense border between Lebanon and Israel has witnessed clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants and their allies for nearly a month since the start of the war between Hamas and Israel.

Although the clashes remain largely confined to areas near the border, their intensity has increased as Israel continues its ground incursion into Gaza.