The Misdemeanor Court punished a man and his wife with a fine of 1,000 dirhams each, after they exchanged assaults inside the marital home in the presence of their children, using mercy with them given the circumstances of the incident.

The details of the case indicated that the relationship between the spouses was tense, and the situation escalated to the point where each defendant assaulted the other and exchanged accusations about who caused the assault. The woman reported that her husband insulted her in front of their children and hit her, so she was forced to defend herself and hit him with the iron head of a belt. For his part, the husband completely denied the story, stating that he did not start by provoking the wife, but she pushed him in the chest and he responded in kind. Then she hit him with the belt, causing her to fall to the ground, and he was surprised by her screaming and claiming that he had assaulted her.

