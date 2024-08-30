An employee of an institution filed a civil lawsuit against his managers at work, demanding that they be obligated to pay 65 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material, moral and psychological damages he suffered, on the grounds of abuse and their filing of malicious reports against him to prevent him from traveling.

In turn, the two defendants filed a counterclaim in which they requested that their lawsuit be dismissed, and that an expert be appointed to identify the party responsible for damaging the first defendant’s phone, and to transcribe the content of messages containing expressions of insult, slander, and contempt directed at her. The court ruled to dismiss the original and counterclaims.

In detail, the employee filed a lawsuit against his managers at work, claiming that they had caused him harm by issuing malicious reports and orders against him before the judge of urgent matters to prevent him from traveling, which contradicts the nature of his profession, which requires him to attend meetings and seminars related to his work and which he cannot miss. Also, his mother resides in his country and he needs to see her from time to time to check on her. He submitted a portfolio of documents that the court reviewed.

For his part, a legal representative for the two defendants attended and submitted a memorandum that included a counterclaim in which they first requested the rejection of the original lawsuit for lack of validity and proof, and the failure to materialize the damages claimed by their subordinate.

The two defendants in the counterclaim requested that a technical expert specializing in information technology be assigned to inspect and examine the plaintiff’s phone in return, to identify the party that caused the harm that befell her as a result of turning off her phone and erasing its data, and to verify whether or not the “original plaintiff” was the one who did that, in addition to transcribing the content of messages sent to her that included expressions of insult, slander, and contempt for her and her family, and whether those messages were issued from his phone or not.

The first defendant stated that she reserves the right to amend her requests based on the results of the investigation and inspection of the appointed expert, while obligating the defendant in return to pay the fees and expenses.

After reviewing the memoranda of both parties, the court explained in the grounds of its ruling that the original and counterclaims are inseparably linked.

She stated that it is stipulated in accordance with the text of Articles 104 and 106 of the Civil Transactions Law, and in accordance with the rulings of this court, that the legislator has established the principle of non-liability for damages arising from the legitimate use of a right, and has specified four criteria for illegitimate use that qualify as abuse: first, that the use of the right is intended to harm others; second, that the use of the right is for the purpose of achieving an illegitimate interest, and this is the case if it is intended to violate the provisions of Islamic law or the law, or if achieving it conflicts with public order or morals; third, that the use of the right results in achieving interests of little importance that are not commensurate with the harm inflicted on others; fourth, that the person exceeds in the use of his right what is customary and usual among people, which means that the misuse of the right is only available if one of the four previous cases is fulfilled, and all of them are based on being tainted with malice and bad faith and intended only to harm the other party.

The burden of proving all of this falls on the opponent who claims that the abuse of the right has been proven, and it is not sufficient to prove that the right holder imagined that harm might occur as a result of the exercise of his right, because that does not in itself indicate an intent to cause harm.

The court concluded that it is evident from the copies of the documents submitted by the plaintiff employee, and from reviewing the investigation records and reports issued by the two defendants against the plaintiff, that their complaints were not malicious, and do not constitute an error requiring compensation. Therefore, it rejects the original lawsuit, and it also rejects the counter-claim due to their connection.