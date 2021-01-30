Three members of the Mutua Madrileña asset management team. JavierValeiro

If ambition were a color, it would be blue. He pantone of the Mutua Madrileña. In just over two years, and in accordance with its latest strategic plan, the insurer has closed the acquisition of five private banking and financial advisory companies for 180 million euros with the desire to become the main asset manager (banks apart ) of the Spanish market, in which it is already present through Mutuactivos.

On the one hand, it is a difficult space, with great competition in which the fixed (structural) expenses of the business are increasing due, above all, to the demanding financial regulation that emanates from Brussels and Basel, while the margin and commissions shrink. However, with interest rates (for a long time) at 0%, a 10-year bond (the benchmark in Spain) giving negative returns and bank deposits that offer anemic returns, clients increasingly seek advice professional that allows them to achieve profitability for their savings. And there is an opportunity for the future that Mutua wants to take advantage of to, at the same time, continue to diversify its activity.

Although for investment managers, a highly atomized sector, the path through the tree is to increase in size, either organically or inorganically. Due to the growth of its own business, Grupo Mutua increased its assets managed through Mutuactivos last year to 8,450 million (7.8% more than at the end of 2019). This firm, moreover, has traditionally been one of those that offered the lowest management commissions on the market, since the Mutual itself invests together with the other participants in the funds it manages.

Now, adding companies, Mutua Madrileña has added stakes in five companies to its business group through Mutuamad Inversiones (Alantra Wealth Management, EDM, Cygnus Asset Management, Alantra Asset Management and Orienta Capital), which add up to a managed equity of 6,400 million. With them, in total, it reaches some 14,850 million under management.

Mutua’s strategy in this sector has been clear: to reach geographies and a type of client where they were either absent or had a minor presence. Complete the physical and economic spaces where Mutuactivos did not reach. But that they were complementary. For example, private banking. The purchase in 2018 of 50.01% of Alantra Wealth Management and at the end of last December of 40% of Orienta Capital is a response to the objective of growing in the business of wealth management. Private banking – they maintain in the insurance company – but for clients with one or two and a half million euros of assets. With Alantra WM they add 2,300 million assets under management and with Orienta —the latest acquisition— more than 1,900 million and, incidentally, they gain a presence in high-income cities such as Madrid, Bilbao and San Sebastián. Orienta’s operation also foresees that Mutua can acquire at least an additional 40% by the end of 2023, thus controlling 80% of the capital. “The idea is not to create a satellite structure. It could make perfect sense, for example, for Orienta and Alantra to join together under an umbrella called Mutua Banca Privada or a similar name, ”reveals Tristán Pasqual del Pobil, deputy general manager of Mutua Madrileña’s equity business.

Of course, growing in this way has an economic cost, but it is also the fastest formula and the one that first places the insurer in a tremendously competitive position. “The combined value of the total of these five companies represents about 500 million euros, although the disbursement for the shares acquired amounts to about 180 million at the moment,” confirms the deputy general manager.

Customer fork

However, these are two more pieces of the financial hopscotch that the insurer chalks and marks. The steps are thought out and the numbers have their space in the Excel sheets. With this structure, Grupo Mutua, either through Mutuactivos or these companies, has clients in its financial advisory field who have invested, with them, from less than 50,000 euros to 10 million or more. The latter tend to look for something different, which in the financial scenario is called alternative management, although two of the ten most profitable Spanish investment funds in 2020 are Mutuactivos, with profits of more than 30%.

Let’s think that products like hedge funds or alternative management are funds with the possibility of obtaining high profits in exchange for assuming greater risk. Cygnus Asset Management (in which Mutua has the option to increase its current 20% stake) and Alantra Asset Management (20%) are oriented towards these footprints, along with those left by alternative investment in private equity (venture capital), loans to companies and infrastructure, mainly environmental. “At Mutua we have been working in this area of ​​alternative investment for seven years and always with very positive returns, close to 10%,” recalls Pasqual del Pobil.

But the world rotates, the markets are global and it has been an exceptional year, for example, for the American Stock Exchange and its technology. Therefore, the last vertex of this structure is EDM (54%, with the idea of ​​being able to even reach 100%). Acquired in 2019, it is an investment boutique, with a strong presence in Catalonia, specialized in equities, which is in charge of more than 2,100 million euros and offices in Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Luxembourg and Mexico City. With this geometry ends the blue ambition? No. “We are analyzing new operations. But making five acquisitions in two years is enough. What we undertake must have a clear intention in our strategy ”, Tristán Pasqual del Pobil sentenced.