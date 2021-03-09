Ignacio Garralda, president of Mutua Madrileña. JavierValeiro / Mutual

Grupo Mutua Madrileña obtained a net profit of 304.1 million euros in 2020, 5.2% more than in the previous year with an increase in premium income of 2.3%, and a growth of 0.5% in the number of insured, exceeding 13.53 million.

The insurance business’ result grew by 14%, to 333.3 million, while the investment profit fell by 3.9%, to 67.9 million, and the international business increased its result by 14%, to 20, 3 millions.

The consolidated result was driven by the participation of Mutua in SegurCaixa Adeslas, of which it controls 50.1% of the capital. This health firm has earned 436 million, 12.7%, and has contributed 168 million euros to the firm chaired by Ignacio Garralda, which represents 61% of the group’s profit.

This strategic alliance will not prevent Mutua from leaving CaixaBank’s capital later on. Asked about the plans for the 2.2% stake that Mutua maintains in the Catalan bank – which will be reduced to 1.6% after the merger with Bankia -, Garralda explained that this position is “totally unrelated” from the alliance with SegurCaixa and that it is a “totally open” participation.

Exit from CaixaBank

“It is one more financial investment, logically we will see what investments we are going to make in the future, but it is a strictly financial investment and, now, logically more,” said Garralda, who explained that the decision to maintain or reduce its participation in CaixaBank will depend on how the insurer handles its solvency margin if it has to make an investment and on the balance sheet policy in general.

“We will see if we maintain the participation or not,” Garralda summarized, after recalling that investing in listed shares “consumes a lot of capital.”

The chief executive of the group commented, in the press conference after the presentation of the results, that SegurCaixa’s financial year for 2020 had been extraordinary and that in the future its contribution to the group would represent a figure close to 50%.

Garralda commented that after the Government’s 2% rise in insurance premiums, the Mutual Society will take charge of this increase “for the best clients; those that are not, no. I don’t know what other companies will do ”, he added.

According to the insurer, the Non-Life business, the main activity, “the growth in income was 2.9%, above 1.1% for the sector as a whole. Grupo Mutua closed, for the third consecutive year, as the first Non-Life insurer in Spain with a market share of 14.6% ”. He also highlighted that in the car business, “revenue increased 0.9%, which contrasts with the 2% drop in the sector.”

Cost of promotions

In June, given the fall in the accident rate due to confinement, the company extended the duration of auto and motorcycle insurance for two months free of charge, an initiative whose cost has been 161 million euros for Mutua and, so far, has reached 1.81 million policies (73% of the portfolio).

Revenues from the multi-peril-household line amounted to 617 million (+ 2.3%), with an increase in the number of insured by 3.1%, consolidating above two million. Regarding asset management, Mutuactivos became the independent manager with the highest volume of fund-raising, pension plans and savings insurance, by organically increasing managed assets by 609 million, which allowed it to close the year with a total managed equity of 8,452 million.

Garralda highlighted that Mutua has successfully completed its 2018-2020 Strategic Plan and advanced the objectives of the new 2021-2023 Strategic Plan, which include maintaining the path of profitable and sustainable growth, for which it poses new quantitative challenges such as growing income from Non-life premiums above the market average and profitably up to 5,900 million.

It also contemplates the growth of the financial advisory and wealth management business and reaching 21,000 million in assets under management at the end of the new strategic plan. Likewise, Mutua will continue with its digitization process, an area to which it will allocate an investment of 150 million in the period 2021-2023.

The new plan also foresees continuing with the geographic diversification strategy, a segment in which Mutua plans to add an income from international premiums of 900 million by the end of 2023, consolidating its presence in Latin America, where they want to explore “new growth opportunities”. “We are in Chile and Colombia, but we want to continue with all the Pacific Alliance countries, trying to see possibilities, especially in Peru and Mexico, that we have companies that already reside there and that we would love to be able to close an alliance sometime”, Garralda explained.