Thirteen ATP and WTA tennis players have collaborated with the Mutua Madrileña Foundation in a new awareness-raising initiative against gender violence, coinciding with the celebration of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Naomi Osaka, Dominique Thiem, Fernando Verdasco, Elina Svitolina, Feliciano Lopez, Kiki Bertens, Pablo Carreño, Alexander Zverev, Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber, Carla Suarez, Juan Martín del Potro and Karolina Pliskova They are the tennis figures who have participated in the campaign video, whose motto is ‘NO’.

“When it comes to abuse, we only know one word,” says the phrase that serves as the plot line. “No more insults, no more humiliations, no more beatings,” he adds.

The video and graphic elements of the campaign will be broadcast on television, press, social networks in and on the Caja Mágica facilities. during the tournament.

The Mutua Madrileña Foundation began in 2012 a priority line of action to end gender violence. It works with NGOs that help women who suffer it and their children, and it also launches awareness campaigns against abuse and social isolation of the abuser.