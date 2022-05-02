Few absences and many candidates for the title. This is how the Mutua Madrid Open 2022 can be summed up in terms of participation (check the complete table, with all the participants, by clicking here). There will be many who will seek the throne of the Spanish capital, which only has room for one. The final, the moment of the champion, will take place on Sunday April 8. Until then, the fight will be fierce.

The number two of the ranking, Daniil Medvedev, in fact, is practically the only notable absence. The Russian, without a return date and with the problem of not being able to participate in Wimbeldon on the horizon, is still recovering from a hernia operation. Next to him, from the Top 10, Only the Italian Matteo Berrettini, 6th in the world, will miss the Madrid eventalso recovering from an injury to his right hand.

The two names that will be most missed in the capital, because, beyond them, the best rackets in the world will be present. The leader of the ranking, Novak Djokovicwill seek to recover sensations after his hard fall in the tournament in Serbia, and Rafa Nadal, in his first competition after the rib injurycould cross his path, in a confrontation (they would be measured in the semifinals) that has not been seen since Roland Garros 2021.

Before, however, the Balearic will have to overcome a Carlos Alcaraz in a formidable state of form, which comes after winning in Barcelona. Along with them, there will also be Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, Félix Auger-Aliassime, Cameron Norrie or Jannik Sinner.