What do chef Mario Sandoval, Dr. Mario Alonso Puig or the general secretary of Cáritas, Natalia Peiro, have in common? The three have participated in “The art of creating”, a series of informative interviews developed by the Mutua Madrileña Foundation to delve into health and well-being issues, delve into the different ways of creating culture or analyze the impact of solidarity in society. .

Through a pleasant and accessible talk, each interview, in which renowned experts participate, addresses a topic of interest, offering practical advice and promoting viewer reflection.

The initiative was born in 2023 and, since then, the different personalities who have passed through “The art of creating” have addressed topics as diverse as the transformation of contemporary art, the current state of cancer research or Alzheimer’s diseaseor the different ways of practicing altruism. All interviews are hosted on Espacio Fundación Mutua, the audiovisual content platform of the Fundación Mutua Madrileña, as well as on its podcast channel.