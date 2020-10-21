Vijay Sethupathi, one of the best actors of Tollywood, has registered a case with the Cyber ​​Cell of Chennai Police. On Twitter, a user has allowed his daughter to be raped. Vijay Sethupathi has dropped Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralitharan’s biopic ‘800’ a day earlier. He was facing heavy opposition for this film. From ordinary citizens of Tamil Nadu to people and leaders associated with the film industry, they were opposed and accused of hurting the sentiments of Tamils.

Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal tweeted without naming Vijay Sethupaththi and disclosing the threat, “Commenting on social media against a celebrity is a matter of great concern. A case has been registered after receiving a complaint on the lines of has been done.”

Rape threat with daughter

Twitter handle It’s Hrithik Raj tagged Vijay Sethupathi threatening a graphic (pic). He tweets the actor being unfaithful to the Tamils, “Only this (rape) can teach him about the sufferings of the Lankan Tamils.” Let me tell you that the Sri Lankan Tamil controversy has always been an emotional issue in Tamil Nadu. There was a three-decade long armed conflict between the Sri Lankan government and the Tamils ​​settled here. Tamils ​​living here are accused of torture, murder and sexual harassment on the Sri Lankan army.

Watch the statement of leaving the film here-

Muralitharan supported the government

There are several reports in which Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralitharan supported the Sri Lankan government in this matter and appears to be supporting Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who strategized against the Tamils. Muralitharan supported the Sri Lankan government during the civil war with the LTTE. Vijay Sethupathy was playing the character of Muthiah Muralitharan in this film. This is why the biopic is being opposed. His poster Muralitharan’s look poster was also released. Although it is not in this film now.

