Mutsumi Inomata, internationally renowned illustrator and character designer, passed away on March 10 at the age of 63. The news, released via his official Twitter account, left fans and the industry in mourning, although no information regarding the cause of death was shared. Known for her distinctive style and ability to bring memorable characters to life, Inomata left an indelible mark on the “Tales of” video game series, contributing to critically acclaimed and popular titles.

His career within the saga includes designing the main characters of games such as “Tales of Destiny”, “Tales of Eternia”, “Tales of Destiny 2”, “Tales of Rebirth”, “Tales of the Tempest”, ” Tales of Innocence”, “Tales of Hearts”, “Tales of Graces”, “Tales of Xillia” and its sequel, “Tales of Zestiria”, “Tales of Berseria”, and “Tales of Crestoria”. In addition to her contributions in video games, Mutsumi Inomata has also worked as a character designer in several successful anime series, including “Windaria”, “Plawres Sanshiro”, “Future GPX Cyber ​​Formula”, and “Brain Powerd”.