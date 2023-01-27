Also thanks to his statements, the anti-mafia pool of the Palermo prosecutor’s office coordinated by the chief prosecutor Gian Carlo Caselli was able to issue – in 1993, after the massacres of Capaci and Via D’Amelio – fifty-six precautionary custody orders against important representatives of Cosa Nostra , including Totò Riina: Gaspare Mutolo, a mafia repentant involved in the Maxiprocess of the Sicilian capital, spoke of the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro, calling it “a staging”.

“The capture took place with a calm that seemed like an appeasement – He says atAdnkronos – I remember that in the capture of these fugitives, there has always been a particular movement. While for Messina Denaro and for the criminal depth that distinguished him as a defendant in the massacres and beyond, it seemed more like a staging. Just see the pictures on tv. In short, a planned capture, for the quiet life of that moment”.

That arrest, which arrived on January 16 at the La Maddalena clinic in Palermo “did not seem like the arrest of a mafioso”, despite Messina Denaro being “one of the most dangerous mafiosi in the world”.

“A character like that – explained Mutolo – usually walks only with the ‘escort’, with the bodyguards. While he was alone with only one person next to him. This leaves me a bit perplexed”.

The pentito raises the specter of an agreement: “There has been, and there will always be, a negotiation between the state and the mafia. Even the exultation of the carabinieri was not evident”. He has no doubts about the hideouts of the boss found in Campobello di Mazzara: “They didn’t find what they hoped for like poor judge Paolo Borsellino’s diary because they made everything disappear. Perhaps there was this agreement, that Messina Denaro had to give himself up and he will have made everything disappear. Anyone has something incriminating at home, let alone Messina Denaro”.

Finally, according to the collaborator, “everyone in Campobello di Mazara knew it was him, at least 80 percent of people knew it”. And he explains the reason: “When I was a fugitive and was 300 meters from my house, everyone in the area knew it. Let alone if Messina Denaro’s neighbors didn’t know about it…”.