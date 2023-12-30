Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Mutlaq Ghadeer – a resident of the Hatta region – followed and found himself falling in love with horses before he was five years old, which motivated him to learn skills that you only find among adult riders.

The child Mutlaq is currently nine years old, but you notice how confident he is in himself and his ability to explain his ideas when talking to him and interviewing him, as if you were standing in front of a world-class knight and a brilliant speaker, despite his young age and innocence.

Before the father discovered his son Mutlaq’s passion for horses, he always asked him what he wanted to become when he grew up, and Mutlaq’s answer was, “I want to become an astronaut, like Hazza Al Mansouri.”

One time he sat with his grandfather and father while they were reading the book “My Story.” He heard the grandfather talking about the legendary horse “Dubai Millennium”, which recorded many achievements and championships, including his victory in the Dubai World Cup in 2000.

The next day, he told his father that he wanted to practice horse riding.

This was the beginning. His father took the initiative to hone his talent and teach him the smallest details. He made sure to train him himself on his grandfather’s farm in the Hatta area, which had stables and a group of purebred Arabian horses, in addition to the arena designated for Mutlaq’s daily education and training. Mutlaq completed his training in the “Al-Ra’eel” stable, which was gifted to his grandfather by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

His father noticed his strong attachment to the horse he was training, named “Jawana,” as he stayed with him, fed him, took care of him, and sat for long hours by his side, until he became his friend who never left his side.

The father decided to buy his son two horses, the first, “The Jealous,” which is seven years old, and the second, “The Camel Horse,” which he called “The Nightingale,” which is two years old and is used for camel shows.

Mutlaq acquired many qualities through his attachment to horses, such as generosity, as he invites his school friends on weekends to ride horses on his grandfather’s farm, and encourages them to learn equestrian sports. When you talk to him, you find him engaging in conversations and discussions with adults and children, expressing his opinion.

Thanks to his relationship with horses, his self-confidence strengthened, he became more patient, and his concentration skills developed. He also became keen on reading books related to horses, so he could tell them to his grandfather and father when he sat with them. Mutlaq told his father that he wanted to become a jockey in speed races, and that this was the wish he dreamed of fulfilling. He asked his father to change the saddle and assign a coach to train him in speed races.