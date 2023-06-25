Deutsche Wellei

06/25/2023 – 12:47

In the first White House statement on the rebellion, the head of American diplomacy says that questioning Putin’s authority was “very powerful”, but that it is too early to speculate on repercussions for Ukraine. The mutiny promoted by the Russian mercenary group Wagner revealed “real fissures ” in political power in Russia that affect President Vladimir Putin, declared this Sunday (25/06) the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken.

“[O motim] directly challenged Putin’s authority. So this raises deep questions and reveals real cracks” at the highest level of the Russian state, the US Secretary of State told CBS television channel.

The United States, which has held intense consultations with its European allies over the past 24 hours over the crisis in Russia, has so far refused to comment directly on the rebellion. Blinken himself on Saturday discussed the situation in Russia with his counterparts in the G7 countries, as well as with Poland and Turkey.

“As Russia’s attention is diverted (…), this creates an additional advantage” for Ukraine, while the Ukrainians’ counter-offensive continues, said the US secretary of state. However, he considers it rash to speculate about the impact of the mutiny in Russia or the war in Ukraine. “It is too early to know how this will end. It is an evolving framework,” he underlined.

He added that the fact that there is someone within the power structure in Russia who directly questions Putin’s authority “is a very powerful thing.” “They had to defend Moscow against the mercenaries they themselves created,” he said, highlighting what he sees as the Russian president’s “strategic failure” in Ukraine.

“Prigozhin himself, throughout this incident, raised deep questions about the very premises of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, saying that Ukraine or NATO posed no threat to Russia, which is part of Putin’s narrative, he said. .

Riot followed by amnesty

The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Saturday night suspended the mutiny in Russia against the country’s military command, less than 24 hours after having occupied a headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, in southern Russia, responsible for coordinating the activities of the invasion of Ukraine, and sending a convoy of men and military vehicles towards Moscow, with the stated aim of deposing the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Staff of Russia.

On Saturday morning, Putin said the riot was a “mortal threat” to the Russian state and a betrayal, assuring that he would not allow a “civil war” to break out.

The Russian leader managed to stop the armed uprising when the rebel convoy was 400 kilometers from Moscow, according to The New York Times, or 200 kilometers, according to Prigozhin.

An agreement gave the head of the mercenaries the guarantee that neither he nor his men would be punished for the attempt, and refuge to Prigozhin in Belarus. On Sunday morning, the retreat of the Wagner Group fighters was confirmed.

