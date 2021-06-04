The waters run churning through Brazil. The decision of CONMEBOL, agreed with the Brazilian government, to move the Copa América there, which starts in nine days, has put the footballers who are active in Europe and These days they are concentrated together with the rest to play the two qualifying qualifying matches heading to Qatar 2022.

The health situation is serious in the country because of the Covid and footballers do not understand the interest in organizing a tournament that has encountered a thousand obstacles in recent days. The bomb exploded in the moments before the press appearance of the coach, Tite. The Real Madrid player Casemiro was supposed to come out next to him, but instead only the coach could be seen.

Minutes earlier, it had been leaked that the Brazilians who are active in Europe had requested an emergency meeting with the CBF to convey their idea of ​​not participating in the America’s Cup. Asked about it, Tite himself was sincere: “The players have an opinion, contrary to the president, about playing the tournament. That is why our captain, Casemiro, is absent here today. “

During the last days no player had given his public opinion on the matter. Tite confirmed that it was he and Juninho, his assistant, who told them it was better not to. However, in the conference prior to the match against Ecuador, the presence of Captain Casemiro was expected, who decided, together with his teammates, do not go before the press.

Despite Bolsonaro’s efforts, Brazil has had innumerable problems finding four cities that will agree to host the Copa América, which was originally to be held in Colombia and Argentina. Most of the governors refused to host the tournament and finally it was learned that the four venues would be Brasilia, Rio, Goiania and Cuiabá. However, the players are not satisfied and threaten to blow up the situation.