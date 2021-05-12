At the 2nd police station. de Moreno, a group of prisoners mutinied this Tuesday and took hostage two people who are part of the hierarchical staff of that unit.

The detachment has cells with the capacity to 16 detainees, but according to what has been revealed by different sources there are 40 prisoners in one place.

For this reason, the detainees took two senior staff members hostage to demand better detention conditions as well as the visitation regime.

The incident occurred at the police station located in Cervantes and Joaquín V. González, in the town of Villa Trujui.

When the protest broke out, he intervened Departmental Support Group Staff (GAD), which for several hours tried to dialogue with the rioters and rescue the personnel who were held hostage.

Finally, after a few hours, the hostages were released and the prisoners negotiated better housing conditions through a petition for lawsuits.

GRB