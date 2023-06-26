With videoWagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has made himself heard for the first time since he broke off his march on Moscow and left his mercenary army. He does so in an eleven-minute audio file, various news agencies report. “The purpose of the march was to prevent the destruction of Wagner,” he says.



26 Jun. 2023

He refers to an order from the Russian Ministry of Defense that required Wagner warriors to sign a contract with the regular army by July 1. The vast majority of the Wagner leadership did not want that because they feared it would become cannon fodder, ‘judging by the way the army fought’. “We were categorically against this,” said Prigozhin. ,,But we were planning to do it anyway on June 30 in Rostov. Despite the fact that we did not show any aggression, we were attacked from the air by missiles and helicopters, and thirty warriors died. That was the reason for us to leave immediately.” According to Prigozhin, the aim was also ‘to bring to justice those persons who, due to their unprofessional behavior, made a large number of mistakes during the special military operation’. What was not the intention was to overthrow the regime in Moscow, it also sounds.

‘Russian blood’

The decision to turn back was made when the Wagner fighters were fired upon and ‘Russian blood’ threatened to be spilled. He also suggests that his march highlighted the issues “that he and Wagner raised,” particularly the weakness of the security services. He further emphasizes the support Wagner received from the local population during the march, claiming that Wagner showed how things should have gone on February 24, 2022. “We showed a masterclass of what February 24, 2022 should have looked like. Then the special operation would have been done in one day,” he says.

In his latest message, he does not say where he is at the moment. So that still remains unclear.

To the cheers of Rostov-on-Don residents, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin left on Saturday night:

Defense summit

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin repeatedly clashed with the Russian defense top in recent months and publicly lashed out at Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, among others. The power struggle between Prigozhin and the defense top escalated into a full-blown rebellion on Friday. Prigozhin sent thousands of mercenaries from Ukraine across the border into Russia and marched them towards Moscow, seeking redress for an alleged attack by the Russian army on Wagner in Ukraine. During his armed mutiny against the Russian army command, Prigozhin took over military infrastructure in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and his Wagner troops advanced on a highway towards Moscow. When they were about 200 kilometers from the Russian capital, the short-lived uprising ended abruptly. The mercenaries turned back on orders from their boss. A deal was struck with the Kremlin.

Agreement to move to Belarus

Prigozhin – brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko – agreed to a de-escalation proposal, in his own words “to prevent a massacre”. According to the Kremlin, it was agreed, among other things, that the Wagner boss will settle in Belarus. Moscow also announced that Prigozhin and his troops will not be prosecuted. Part of the Wagner troops that decided not to participate in the uprising will be able to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense through the agreement.

Furthermore, it is unclear what exactly is still in the agreement. It is also unknown what the Wagner leader will do in the future. Striking: the criminal investigation into Prigozhin is still ongoing, despite his deal with the Kremlin, Russian media report today.

It is unclear where he currently resides, or whether he is on his way to Belarus. He left Rostov-on-Don in a car on Saturday evening. Images show how a number of residents of the city applaud him and shake hands. In a new video – which surfaced on social media on Monday – the last words of the Wagner boss can be heard – so before he briefly disappeared from the radar. He called the result of his advance 'good'. According to him, his action has 'cheered everyone up'.

‘No More Villains Needed’

Prigozhin on his departure from Rostov-on-Don. © Reuters

So while Prigozhin may not have arrived in Belarus yet, exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fears more unrest in her country if he settles there. “Bringing war criminal Prigozhin to Belarus means more instability in the country,” she wrote on Twitter. “Belarus doesn’t need more criminals and scoundrels, but justice, freedom and security for our people.” The Wagner mercenary mutiny is seen by the West as a direct challenge to the authority of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, it proves that the invasion of Ukraine was a “major strategic mistake” by Putin. “This proves that the war is cracking Russia’s power,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.