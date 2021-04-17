Milan (AFP)

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will be absent from Juventus’s match with Atalanta tomorrow (Sunday) in the Italian Football League, due to a muscle injury. Coach Andrea Pirlo said: The 36-year-old player, who is the top scorer in the “Calcio” scorer with 15 goals, will be immortal. Rest to avoid aggravating his injury, and we have an important absentee. Unfortunately, Cristiano will not participate in the match, due to a problem in the flexor muscle, and he has not recovered in the past few days from a problem he suffered after the Genoa match.

He added, “He was not able to recover this week. We risk a lot if we bring him to Bergamo tomorrow, and we try to get him back on Wednesday in the Parma match.”

Pirlo blamed the exhaustion, and said: Cristiano was always in excellent shape, unfortunately, the accumulation of fatigue in the last three matches with the national team «World Cup 2022 Qualifiers», which is a problem for everyone, and Cristiano also told me that he had to play only two games, but the goal was canceled. Against Serbia, he pushed him to the third game, otherwise he would have returned to Juventus before the third match.

In the absence of the best player in the world five times, Pirlo may push Spain’s Alvaro Morata, and Argentine Paulo Dybala, after an absence due to a knee injury.

Central defender Leonardo Bonucci has also recovered from the Corona virus while participating with the national team, and will start on the bench.