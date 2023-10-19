Tesla boss Elon Musk has dampened the expectations of customers and investors that the new Cybertruck can be produced quickly and profitably in maximum quantities. The company is sticking to its goal of delivering the first Cybertruck at the end of November. There are a million pre-orders for the model.

Demand is not the problem, said Musk. However, it is extremely challenging to utilize full production capacity and also make the vehicle profitable and affordable at the same time. He expects it to take at least 18 months until production is running at full speed and the model is “cash flow positive”. The model will roll off the assembly line in Austin, Texas, at a factory with an annual production capacity of 125,000. He wanted to dampen expectations, Musk said in the conference call after the publication of the figures for the third quarter. The Cybertruck is like a new car for which there are no role models.

Investments are depressing Tesla’s profitability

The start-up costs for the Cybertruck, heavy investments in artificial intelligence and other research projects have depressed the company’s profitability. The most important factor, however, was the reduction in the retail price. Auto sales revenue rose 5 percent to $19.6 billion compared to the same period last year. A total of 435,000 cars were delivered in the third quarter, 27 percent more than in the third quarter of the previous year. Musk is sticking to the goal of delivering 1.8 million vehicles this year. To achieve this, around 650,000 cars would have to be sold in the last quarter of the year.

High interest rates shrink profits

Musk described the environment for car sales as particularly difficult. Most people would buy cars with monthly payments that would be driven up by the high interest rates. Many people live from paycheck to paycheck and have to service home loans and credit cards. Credit card interest rates approached usurious levels. Loans are not only expensive, but also more difficult to obtain.







Tesla’s successes in reducing costs were completely offset by interest rates. Tesla therefore has to cope with a significantly reduced profit margin: net profit shrank by 44 percent. Tesla has made several price cuts in the US and abroad since the beginning of the year. There were also currency losses of $400 million.